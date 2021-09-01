The latest data shows 48 fatalities which mentioned Covid-19 on the death certificate were registered in the week from August 23 to August 29, an increase of seven on the previous week.

Of the latest deaths, nine were people were aged under 65, 11 were 65-74, and 28 were aged 75 or older.

There were seven deaths in the Scottish Borders council area, six in Glasgow City and five in East Lothian.

Tens of thousands of people have died with confirmed or suspected covid, National Records of Scotland reveal (Photo: Michael Gillen).

The statistics are published weekly and cover all deaths registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

They differ from the lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths announced daily by the Scottish Government because the NRS figures include suspected or probable cases of Covid-19.

The news comes as on Tuesday 6,029 new cases and seven deaths were reported in the last 24 hours in Scotland.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.