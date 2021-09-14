A total of 3,375 new cases of Covid have been reported with a test positivity rate of 11.4%.

Sadly, 21 new deaths of people who have tested positive for the virus have been recorded.

Overall, there have been 8,263 deaths of people who have tested positive.

Since yesterday, 89 people were in intensive care and 1,064 people were in hospital – 16 more than yesterday – with recently confirmed covid.

A total of 4,144,904 people have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccination and 3,788,551 have received their second dose.

Overall, 95% of people over 40s are now fully vaccinated with two doses, as are 73% of 30 to 39 year olds, and 60% of 18 to 29 year olds.

Around 76% of 18 to 29 year olds have had a first dose.

Members of the public wearing face coverings shopping on Buchanan Street in Glasgow. (Photo: Andrew Milligan).

In addition, 65% of 16 and 17 year olds have now had the first jag - 5% higher than at this time last week.

Speaking at Parliament on Tuesday, Nicola Sturgeon said that the recent figures show that a spike in cases is ‘slowing down.’

Ms Sturgeon said: “Although the level of infection in Scotland remains too high, there are continuing signs that the recent spike in cases is slowing down.

"Indeed, we are now seeing early signs - not just that the rate of increase is slowing – but that cases are now actually starting to fall slightly.”

In the week to 28 August, there were an average of 5,651 new cases a day – an increase of more than 80% on the previous week.

In the week to 4 September, average daily cases were 6,290 a day – still an increase but one of just 11%.

In the 7 days to 11 September, cases have fallen to an average of 5,506 per day - 12% lower than last week.

The First Minister also mentioned that there are ‘broadly positive signs' amongst all age groups.

She added that the most recent data “underpinned Cabinet’s decision earlier today not to reintroduce any restrictions.”

Sturgeon added: “I am grateful to everyone – organisations, businesses and individuals – who has taken extra care in recent weeks to try to stop the spike.

"That said, our position remains challenging.”

