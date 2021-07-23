Latest coronavirus figures in Scotland (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images).

The new 1,505 cases represent 6.4% of those recently testly that were positive.

This takes the total number of confirmed cases to 337,471.

Sadly, six new deaths have been reported of people who have tested positive for the virus.

Yesterday, 57 people were in intensive care and 502 people were in hospital with recently confirmed Covid.

Through the vaccination programme, 3,992,327 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 3,044,803 have received their second dose.

In total, 2,418,627 people in Scotland have been tested for coronavirus.

For the week July 11 to 17, the ONS Covid-19 Infection Survey estimates that one in 80 people in the community population in Scotland had coronavirus.

This equates to around 65,100 people (95% credible interval: 51,600 to 80,500).

