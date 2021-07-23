Covid in Scotland: 1,505 new cases and six new deaths in past 24 hours

The latest Scottish Government data reveals that there has been 1,505 new cases of coronavirus and six new deaths in the past 24 hours in Scotland.

By Hannah Brown
Friday, 23rd July 2021, 2:25 pm
Updated Friday, 23rd July 2021, 4:15 pm
Latest coronavirus figures in Scotland (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images).
0

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

The new 1,505 cases represent 6.4% of those recently testly that were positive.

This takes the total number of confirmed cases to 337,471.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus

Sadly, six new deaths have been reported of people who have tested positive for the virus.

Read More

Read More
Covid Scotland: Nurses 'dreading winter' as NHS 'perfect storm' continues

Yesterday, 57 people were in intensive care and 502 people were in hospital with recently confirmed Covid.

Through the vaccination programme, 3,992,327 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 3,044,803 have received their second dose.

In total, 2,418,627 people in Scotland have been tested for coronavirus.

For the week July 11 to 17, the ONS Covid-19 Infection Survey estimates that one in 80 people in the community population in Scotland had coronavirus.

This equates to around 65,100 people (95% credible interval: 51,600 to 80,500).

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

ScotlandScottish GovernmentONS
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.