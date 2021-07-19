The 1,464 new cases represents 10.3% of the new tests that reported positive covid results.

No new death of covid have been reported, however, Register Offices are now generally closed at weekends.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yesterday, 45 people were in intensive care and 536 people were in hospital with recently confirmed COVID-19.

Latest coronavirus figures in Scotland (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images).

As of this morning, 3,981,950 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 2,978,746 have received their second dose.

Since the start of the outbreak, 330,851 have tested positive for the virus.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.