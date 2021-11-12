Jabs received by the roughly 1,500 people in Scotland who took part in trials do not show up on the Scottish Government' s vaccine passport app.

But new guidance from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) allows for approved vaccines to be given to participants.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chief medical officer Dr Gregor Smith has written to health boards and letters will also be received by those on vaccine trials outlining how they can request jabs.

The Scottish Government will now allow Scots who took part in vaccination trials to request a course of approved vaccines, so they can travel internationally.

"I am extremely grateful to everyone who has taken part in Covid-19 vaccine trials in Scotland for the important contribution they have made in tackling the pandemic," Dr Smith said.

"The Scottish and UK Governments have been working with international partners to agree recognition for Covid-19 clinical trial participants, but there is still currently no internationally agreed policy.

"Allowing participants in trials for vaccines which are not yet authorised in the UK to request another primary vaccination course with authorised vaccines should help to resolve this situation.

"The JCVI has also agreed that those who have participated in clinical trials will be offered a booster vaccination in accordance with the criteria set for the wider booster programme."

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.