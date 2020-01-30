Could you do a Firewalk to support Maggie’s Forth Valley?

The first ever Firewalk event to be held by Maggie’s Forth Valley takes place later this year.

And the team are looking for volunteers to take on the challenge and help raise vital funds for the local cancer caring centre.

Maggie's Forth Valley is hosting its first ever Firewalk in March to help raise vital funds for the centre.

The Firewalk , which is an inspirational and barrier-breaking experience for all concerned, will take place on Thursday, March 19.

In real terms, the Firewalk means that following a motivational training session, you will walk across 20 feet of wood embers burning at 1236 degrees Fahrenheit without experiencing any pain or injury.

The effects of the motivational session can have long lasting benefits in your personal life, with increased awareness of how to achieve your goals, an enhanced view of your potential to succeed and a general ability to recognise when fear is preventing you from moving forward in your life.

Cristina Pouso, fundraising manager at Maggie’s Forth Valley, said: “This will be the first time we’ve organised a Firewalk to raise funds for our centre.

“We really wanted to do something a little bit different this year and a Firewalk seemed like a great addition to our event schedule.

“It is so much more than a Firewalk though – it’s a way to transform your fear into positive action!”

There is a £25 registration fee to book your place and a minimum of £100 in sponsorship.

Spaces are limited so to sign up contact the fundraising team on 01324 868078 or email forthvalleyfundraising@maggiescentres.org.