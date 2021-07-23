This is a rise from one in 90 in the previous week and the highest level since the Office for National Statistics began recording data in October. The figures come after Scotland recorded its highest number of coronavirus-related deaths in one day for four months, with a toll of 22. The number of people in hospital with Covid-19 dropped slightly on Wednesday (21 July), but the number of intensive care patients rose by seven to 58. The figures come ahead of Scotland’s so-called ‘freedom day’ on 9 August, which has been set as an indicative date for the lifting of remaining lockdown restrictions. Listed are the 10 areas of Scotland which have recorded the biggest rise in Covid-19 case rates from 10 to 17 July. Images are for illustrative purposes.