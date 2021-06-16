Scotland is cautiously emerging from lockdown under the local levels system.

Many parts of the country are now in Level 0 or Level 1 Covid restrictions, whereas the vast majority of the central belt is in Level 2.

It was hoped that the whole of Scotland would move into the lowest level of rules on 28 June, but First Minister Nicola Sturgeon confirmed during her latest Holyrood update yesterday (Tuesday 15 June) that it is unlikely that any further easing will happen then.

The announcement came as coronavirus cases continue to rise in the country, with the infection rate now five times higher than it was in early May.

So, when will lockdown end in Scotland?

Here is everything you need to know.

When will the Covid lockdown end in Scotland?

Scots had been hoping that their council area would be moved into the lowest level of restrictions - Level 0 - on 28 June, under the government’s roadmap out of lockdown.

But Ms Sturgeon has said it is “likely” that the current rules will not change then as previously planned, with areas remaining in the level they are in just now.

While a solid decision will be announced next week, the SNP leader warned that the easing of restrictions could be delayed by three weeks.

That means restrictions on hospitality venues like restaurants, cafes, and bars, along with caps on gatherings, weddings and funerals could be in place until mid-July.

The First Minister said the extra time would be used to aid the vaccine rollout, giving second doses to as many people as possible and allowing vaccination to get ahead of the virus.

She said: "Given the current situation - and the need to get more people fully vaccinated before we ease up further - it is reasonable I think to indicate now that I think it unlikely that any part of the country will move down a level from 28 June.

"Instead, it is more likely that we will opt to maintain restrictions for a further three weeks from 28 June and use that time to vaccinate - with both doses - as many more people as possible."

A decision not to go ahead with the major changes would mirror the announcement made by Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday (14 June), as he extended England’s restrictions by another four weeks, pushing so-called “Freedom Day” back to 19 July.

Could the delay last longer than three weeks?

If the move to Level 0 is delayed next week, it is hoped that the easing will then take effect on 19 July - the same day that England’s rules are set to be lifted.

However, a Scottish Government minister has hinted that the three-week pause on lifting restrictions could be extended beyond that.

Speaking on the BBC’s Good Morning Scotland programme on Wednesday (16 June) morning, Business Minister Ivan McKee suggested the delay could be more than three weeks to ensure more people are vaccinated.

He said: "It depends on the data and we watch this very very close on a daily basis to ascertain what direction the virus is taking and how successful the vaccine has been in combating it, and how successful the measures that businesses, individuals and families up and down the country have been taking for months now.

"So we watch that data closely and based on the direction the virus takes and we're able to ascertain what measures can be taken and what can be relaxed."

When asked if the pause in lifting restrictions could last longer than three weeks, Mr McKee responded: "It obviously depends on the direction that the virus takes - I think that goes without saying, and everybody understands that.”

He then referred to the “open question” around the links between the jab, hospital numbers and deaths.

"The data is beginning to show that the vaccine is having an impact,” he added.

"There's still more data being collected and clearly with the different variants in play it further complicates the picture."

What rules do we need to follow in Level 0?

This level is described as “nearly normal”, except from physical distancing rules, limits on numbers socialising and some hospitality restrictions.

In Level 0, 10 adults from four households are able to meet in cafes and pubs, while 15 adults from 15 households can meet outdoors.

Ceremonies, like weddings and funerals, can be attended by 200 people.

And the capacity for seated indoor events goes up to 400 people, while outside this is 1,000 at standing events and 2,000 at seated or open space events.

Night-time venues and adult entertainment venues will remain closed even in Level 0 except for use in “limited circumstances”.

And people will still be asked to work from home where they can, although there will be a limited phased return to offices.