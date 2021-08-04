The next international travel update is looming, after Croatia, Bulgaria, Hong Kong and Taiwan were all added to the green list at the last UK Government review.

Spain’s Balearic Islands were also moved from the green to the amber list, only 15 days after they were added.

Rules surrounding international travel have fluctuated since the four nations’ traffic light system was first introduced due to the ever-changing nature of the pandemic.

When is the next travel update? Date of green, amber and red list countries review - and what could change (Image: Getty Images)

In another change, fully vaccinated adults are now able to travel to amber list countries without the need to quarantine on return to Scotland, except from France which is on the so-called “amber plus” list.

But non-vaccinated holidaymakers are hoping more tourist destinations will be added to the green list at the next update.

Here’s what you need to know about it.

When is the next travel update?

The travel traffic light system is being reviewed on a four nations basis every three weeks, with initial announcements being made by the UK Government and then confirmed by the Scottish Government.

The last review was a day earlier than usual, on Wednesday 14 July, with the changes coming into effect from 4am on Monday 19 July.

While this led many to believe that the next review could be scheduled for Wednesday 4 August, it now seems more likely that the review will take place on Thursday 5 August, with changes coming into place the following week.

The regular reviews allow the government to constantly evaluate the Covid risk for different countries, including the emergence of new variants of concern, like the Delta variant first identified in India.

Any amendments to the lists will be informed by public health advice, including the Joint Biosecurity Centre’s assessment of the latest data.

How can I watch the next announcement?

There will most likely be coverage of the next travel update on BBC News and Sky News.

Past announcements have not been televised briefings, with UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps instead releasing statements.

The previous travel announcement was made at 11:30am.

You will be able to watch the next update via BBC News online or Sky News via its YouTube channel.

What could be announced at the next travel review?

Holidaymakers are desperate for mainstream destinations like Spain, France, Italy and Greece to go on the green list, meaning they would not have to quarantine on return to Scotland.

At the last review, many were hoping that Turkey would move onto the amber list from the red, so both tourists and travel companies will be eager to see if the country changes colour this time around.

Spain was feared to join Turkey on the destinations on the red list for UK travel, but now appears likely to remain an amber or so-called ‘amber plus’ destination, according to recent reports.

The so-called “amber plus” list was created on Friday 15 July as France was suddenly moved into the category, with those returning from France required to self-isolate for 10 days, regardless of vaccination status.

But The Times has reported that the special category could be dropped as concerns over the Beta variant in France and Spain dwindle, while The Telegraph reports that, according to a UK Government source, Germany and Austria are set to move onto the green list.

There are also 16 destinations on the current green watchlist, meaning they are at risk of moving from green to amber.