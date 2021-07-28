Vaccinated visitors from EU and US arriving in England will not need to quarantine from Monday

But they will still have to complete a pre-departure test before arrival and a PCR test on or before the second day after arrival but not after eight days.

International cruise sailings are also to re-start.

Arrivals from France will have to continue to quarantine for ten days.

The Scottish Government has yet to say whether it will follow suit, following discussions with the UK Government today.

However, deputy First Minister John Swinney said the move could be part of “a set of gradual, well-evidence steps” towards easing Covid restrictions.

He told BBC Radio Scotland: "We are engaged in discussions with the United Kingdom Government on those very questions and there will be further discussions in the course of today, as I understand it, involving Scottish ministers.

"We are very open to that discussion.

"We've got to take a set of gradual, well-evidence steps in our journey to the relaxation of the Covid restrictions and to enabling people to live lives more closely aligned to what we experienced before Covid.”

But a Scottish Government spokesperson sounded a more cautious note.

They said: “We aim to come to a four nations position on international travel restrictions wherever possible.

“However, our current position remains international travel for holidaying purposes remains risky and subject to sudden change.

"We have said before people should think very carefully about travelling – especially so given the prevalence and unpredictable nature of variants of concern.”

Airlines UK, which represents carriers, welcomed the UK Government announcement.

Chief executive Tim Alderslade said: “Exemptions for all fully-vaccinated travellers is undoubtedly a positive move, offering a lifeline for thousands of businesses reliant on international inbound travel.

"It also begins to deliver the vaccine dividend for millions more people, for friends and family to reconnect, and for businesses to travel and trade overseas again.”

Dale Keller, chief executive of the Board of Airline Representatives in the UK, which represents foreign carriers, described the move as “the biggest step towards rebuilding the international travel sector since the limited lifting of restrictions on May 17”.

