All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING

UK Covid Inquiry: Inquiry team says official X account following anti-SNP profile 'DownWithTheSNP' was a 'mistake'

The press office for the UK Covid Inquiry has been forced to clarify why its official X account was following an anti-SNP profile
By Dale Miller and Joseph Anderson
Published 31st Jan 2024, 11:40 GMT
 Comment

The UK Covid Inquiry team has admitted to an error after it was revealed one of its official social media accounts was following an anti-SNP profile.

It emerged midway through Nicola Sturgeon’s evidence in the inquiry’s morning session on Wednesday the the UK Covid Inquiry's X account was following just one other account – an anti-SNP profile called 'DownWithTheSNP'.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The UK Covid Inquiry press office told The Scotsman this was a mistake and the account had since been unfollowed.

Former first minister Nicola Sturgeon arrives for the UK Covid inquiry. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty ImagesFormer first minister Nicola Sturgeon arrives for the UK Covid inquiry. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images
Former first minister Nicola Sturgeon arrives for the UK Covid inquiry. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

A spokesperson for the inquiry said: "The UK Covid-19 Inquiry is independent, apolitical and only reaches conclusions once all the evidence has been thoroughly examined.

"The inquiry's @covidinquiryuk X account follows no other accounts – any prior follows were in error.”

Ms Sturgeon is continuing to be grilled by Jamie Dawson KC at the inquiry. The former first minister has admitted under questioning that she deleted her WhatsApp messages, but that she was not “particularly conscious” of WhatsApp groups where officials were exchanging information.

Related topics:Covid InquiryNicola Sturgeon
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.