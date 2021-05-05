These are the ten areas in Scotland with the lowest coronavirus rates between April 25 and May 1
Scottish government data shows a breakdown of coronavirus rates according to area over a seven day period.
Wednesday, 5th May 2021, 7:00 am
The data released by Public Health Scotland breaks down the number of positive Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people, according to region.
The following list highlights the ten areas in Scotland with the lowest number of coronavirus cases per 100,000 population over the course of seven days.
This data is from April 25 to May 1, 2021.
