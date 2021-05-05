These are the ten areas in Scotland with the lowest coronavirus rates between April 25 and May 1.

The data released by Public Health Scotland breaks down the number of positive Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people, according to region.

The following list highlights the ten areas in Scotland with the lowest number of coronavirus cases per 100,000 population over the course of seven days.

This data is from April 25 to May 1, 2021.

1. Orkney Islands Orkney recorded no new coronavirus cases in the last week.

2. Shetland Islands The Shetland Islands also didn't record any new cases of coronavirus between April 25 and May 1.

3. Na h-Eileanan Siar Na h-Eileanan Siar is the final area which didn't recorded any new coronavirus cases in the last seven days.

4. Argyll and Bute One new case was reported in Argyll and Bute, this was a rate of 1.2 per 100,000 population.