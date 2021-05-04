These are the 11 areas in Scotland with the most new coronavirus cases between April 23 and April 29
According to the latest figures published by the Scottish government, these are the 11 areas in Scotland that recorded the highest levels of positive coronavirus tests between April 23 and April 29.
Tuesday, 4th May 2021, 12:30 pm
Data released by the Scottish Government breaks down the number of positive Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people, according to neighbourhood.
This data is from April 23 to April 29.
Moray is the worst hit area in Scotland according to population, with 64.7 cases per 100,000.
A message from the Editor:
Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.
If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.
Page 1 of 3