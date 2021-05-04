These are the 11 areas in Scotland with the most new coronavirus cases between April 23 and April 29.

Data released by the Scottish Government breaks down the number of positive Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people, according to neighbourhood.

This data is from April 23 to April 29.

Moray is the worst hit area in Scotland according to population, with 64.7 cases per 100,000.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

1. Moray Moray recorded 42 positive cases in the last seven days which was a rate of 43.8 per 100,000. Photo: Google Maps Buy photo

2. East Dunbartonshire East Dunbartonshire recorded 48.8 cases of coronavirus per 100,000 population. This was 53 new cases in total. Photo: East Dunbartonshire Buy photo

3. East Ayrshire East Ayrshire recorded 44 new cases of coronavirus in total which was a rate of 36.1 cases per 100,000 population. Photo: Google Maps Buy photo

4. North Lanarkshire Over the seven day period, North Lanarkshire recorded 34.6 positive cases of coronavirus per 100,000 population. In total, 118 positive cases were recorded in this area. Photo: Shutterstock Buy photo