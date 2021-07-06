Scotland’s proposed “Freedom Day” is inching closer, as the government gradually eases Covid restrictions.

From 9 August, it is hoped that all remaining legal restrictions will be removed in the country, with life returning to something akin to normal.

However, some rules are set to remain in Scotland even after that date - including mask-wearing in some settings.

Will that include self-isolating if a close contact tests positive for the virus?

Here’s what we know so far.

What are the current self-isolation rules?

Those who develop official Covid symptoms - a new, continuous cough, a fever, or loss of or change in taste or smell - need to isolate straight away and book a test.

People who live in the same house as someone with symptoms also need to isolate immediately.

The rules are the same for those who have been identified as a close contact of someone who has tested positive for the virus.

NHS contact tracers will call to tell you if you’re a close contact, or you will be notified via the Protect Scotland app.

In that case, you need to self-isolate for 10 days, even if your test comes back negative.

The Scottish Government says that specific duration is because, if you have contracted the virus, it could take some time for it to develop into illness, otherwise known as the “incubation period”.

However, if you’re a close contact of a confirmed cause but you don’t have symptoms, other members of your household won’t usually need to self-isolate alongside you.

The full rules for self-isolation can be found on the government’s website.

When can we stop self-isolating?

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is yet to make her next major Covid announcement, in which she will confirm whether Scotland will move to Level 0 on 19 July.

In that update, which she is expected to make next week, Ms Sturgeon may also set out what rules will apply after the final restrictions are eased on 9 August.

The government has already suggested it may retain some basic measures in some settings even after Freedom Day, so it may be that the current self-isolation rules will stay in place.

Indeed, National Clinical Director Jason Leitch has previously suggested that the 10 day self-isolation rule is set to be scrapped in schools and instead replaced by daily testing after the summer holidays.

Could self-isolation rules be different for fully vaccinated people?

The Scottish Government may feel pressure to follow the change to self-isolation rules announced for England, however.

New Health Secretary Sajid Javid told MPs on Tuesday (6 July) that fully vaccinated people south of the border won’t need to self-isolate if a close contact tests positive for Covid from 16 August.

He said that the change would also apply to anyone under the age of 18.

It came after Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed earlier this week that he intends to scrap most of the remaining restrictions in England on 19 July, including mandatory mask-wearing and social distancing rules.

In a statement to the House of Commons, Mr Javid said: "From 16 August when even more people will have the protection of both doses, and when modelling suggests the risks from the virus will be even lower, anyone who is a close contact of a positive case will no longer have to self-isolate if they have been fully vaccinated.

"If someone gets their second dose just before or just after 16 August, they'll need to wait two weeks, after which their second jab can take effect and give them these new freedoms."

Instead of isolating, adults who have been in close contact with a positive case will be “advised” to take a PCR test immediately to make sure they haven't contracted the virus.

However, people who test positive will still have to self-isolate, regardless of whether they have been given the vaccine.