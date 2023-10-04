Scotland Street Volume 17, Chapter 23: The Air of Freedom

If Bertie imagined that Ranald Braveheart Macpherson’s party could get no worse, he was wrong. What happened next developed with all the inevitability of a Greek tragedy, small in scale, admittedly, and acted out among the seven-year-olds, but no less magnificent or poignant for that.

44 Scotland Street

After broaching the subject of their engagement, Olive was brisk in her brushing aside of Bertie’s attempts to object.

“But, Galactica,” he began, his voice wavering, too small, perhaps, even to be heard, “I didn’t say …”

“No need to speak, Bertie,” Galactica interrupted. “It’s very sweet of you, but there are times when it’s unnecessary to say anything. And we have to let people know now.”

Bertie’s jaw dropped. “About what?” he asked.

“About our engagement, of course,” said Galactica. “The whole point of an engagement, Bertie, is to show commitment. You have committed to me, and people need to know.”

Bertie gasped. He wondered if he closed his eyes, this nightmare would end, and he did so briefly. But reality, grim and unvarnished, was there to greet him when he opened them again. There was Galactica, smiling with satisfaction, gazing at him in what was now a proprietary, almost protective manner, while from the living room beyond the hall there came the sound of Ranald’s mother’s voice, announcing a game to jolly the failing party along. “Chase the Dentist now, children,” she was announcing. “I know how much you all love that game. Come along now, who’s going to be the first dentist? What about you, Moss? Or you, Fox? What about you?”

Galactica opened the hall door. “All right, Bertie, let’s go back to the party. We can tell people a little bit later on – before they leave. There’s no rush in these things.”

Bertie followed her, his heart a cold stone within him. In the living room, a round of Chase the Dentist had begun, with Fox as the first dentist. He, like Socrates Dunbar and Galactica, had recently joined the class, and Bertie did not know him very well, but had sensed an ally. And that instinct was now being shown to be well- founded, as Bertie saw Fox deliberately trip up Olive as she tried to catch them in what was, after all, merely a variety of that old game, Tig.

Olive was at a disadvantage, as she and Pansy had not succeeded in fully removing the ice cream that Socrates Dunbar had rubbed into her hair. Now, as she tripped and fell, she was helped to her feet again by Pansy’s quick response, her face contorted in fury.

Pansy, though, was the chief accuser. “I saw that, Fox,” she screamed. “I saw you trip Olive up. I saw it and I’m going to tell Ranald’s mother.”

Fox smirked. “No use, Olive. Ranald’s mother’s drunk. She won’t take it in.”

Ranald Braveheart Macpherson heard this. “My mummy isn’t drunk,” he protested. “You’re telling fibs, Fox.”

Fox was tolerant. This was, after all, Ranald’s party, and he deserved some consideration as host. “I’m sorry, Ranald,” he said, “but she is. I’m not saying it’s a bad thing to be drunk at a party. I’m not saying that. That’s what adults do at parties – we all know that.”

Moss, who had not said very much since he arrived at the party, now made a contribution. “My mummy,” he said helpfully, “says both of your parents like whisky, Ranald. So you shouldn’t worry – if your mummy’s drunk, then so will your dad be. So everything will be all right.”

Galactica intervened. “Let’s not argue,” she said. “There’s at least some good news.”

They looked at her. She was smiling, and her smile was particularly directed at Olive. Pansy glowered. Ranald Braveheart Macpherson held back his tears – but only just.

“Bertie and I are engaged,” announced Galactica. “It’s very recent.”

The effect on Olive and Pansy was instant and electric. But it was Pansy, ever the loyal lieutenant, who rose to the bait.

“That’s impossible, Galactica,” she shouted. “And you know it. Bertie is engaged to Olive – and has been for years. And you can’t be engaged to two people at the same time – even you should know that, Galactica.”

Olive recovered from the initial shock of the provocative announcement. She was dignified in adversity – that, she thought, was the more powerful response. Thus might Mary, Queen of Scots have addressed her scheming nobles and her difficult husband. “I’m so sorry, Galactica,” she began. “I know that sometimes things aren’t the way you want them to be. But I know that inside you’re strong enough to take these disappointments. What Pansy says is correct.” She paused. “If you need counselling, then I’m sure that some is available. You can get it at most parties, you know.”

Galactica was not to be drawn into a slanging match. Her voice remained calm. “You’re the one who’s going to need counselling, Olive,” she said. “I happen to know what the law is. It says that you can break off an engagement if you like. Then you can get engaged to a better person – if there’s one available. And in this case, there is. So there.”

Olive and Pansy conferred. Then Olive stepped forward and led Bertie to the side of the room, watched by Galactica, who seemed confident that any attempt by Olive to reverse her fate would fail.

“Bertie,” hissed Olive. “Please tell me that this isn’t true.”

Bertie looked at Olive, and then down at the ground. It was so unfair. What had he done to deserve all this? If girls wanted to be engaged, why couldn’t they choose boys like Fox, or even Tofu?

“I don’t think I’m engaged to anybody,” he replied. “I don’t want to be engaged at all, Olive. I want to go home.”

Olive was a realist. She had met her match in Galactica. Now she pursed her mouth before asking, “Did you tell Galactica that you’re not engaged to her?”

Bertie sighed. “I don’t remember what happened,” he said.

Olive drew back. “You leave me with no alternative, Bertie. I’m going to sue you for breach of promise.”

“What’s that?” asked Bertie, his voice thick with misery.

“It means that you get taken to court,” Olive replied. “And they take all your things away from you. They sell them and they give the money to me.”

“But I haven’t got many things, Olive,” Bertie protested.

“They’ll take your dad’s things then. That stupid car of his. That Volvo. They’ll take that and sell it to somebody else.”

Bertie was silent. He surveyed the field of his disaster. His one true friend, Ranald Braveheart Macpherson, stood amidst the smoking ruins of his party. Ranald was beginning to cry, and Bertie felt the tears well in his own eyes. He had had enough of this. He would run away to Glasgow. He and Ranald. They would plan it carefully. They would take sandwiches. Olive could sue him for breach of promise if she liked, but he would not be there. He would be free, breathing the heady air of Glasgow, the air of freedom.