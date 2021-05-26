Nicola Sturgeon announced at her last Covid update that Glasgow would remain in Level 3 (Getty Images)

Scotland is cautiously emerging from lockdown as the government gradually eases the Covid restrictions that have been in place for months.

While the rest of the mainland moved into local protection Level 2 on 17 May, and most island communities went into Level 1, Glasgow was the only council area not permitted to change rules.

The city has remained in Level 3 amid high case rates thought to be caused by the variant first identified in India.

But other areas of the country have since seen rising case numbers, including Clackmannanshire and East Renfrewshire.

The government hopes that all of Scotland will move down to Level 1 in June, under First Minister Nicola Sturgeon’s roadmap out of lockdown.

So, when is Ms Sturgeon’s next Covid update - and when will the move to Level 1 take place?

Here is everything you need to know.

When is the next Covid update for Scotland?

Ms Sturgeon's last major coronavirus update took place on Friday 21 May, when the decision to keep Glagow in Level 3 for further week was announced.

Following the update, the First Minister said it “makes sense” to review restrictions in Scotland on a weekly basis.

She said: “I think it actually makes more sense to review on a weekly basis, because we don’t want to keep Glasgow in higher level restrictions any longer than is necessary… because of the scale of the public health interventions that we have in deployment right now.”

A decision on whether Glasgow will move down to Level 2 is due this Friday, 28 May, meaning Ms Sturgeon is likely to give an update on the city’s fate that day.

She has said there are signs for “cautious optimism” about the outbreak in Glasgow and there may be evidence that cases are stabilising.

It is also expected that she will address the situation in other “areas of concern” including Clackmannanshire - which has now overtaken Glasgow City as having the highest Covid rate in Scotland - and East Renfrewshire.

The latter council area remained in Level 2 last Friday despite having a higher seven-day average case rate than Glasgow. However, Ms Sturgeon said there were “positive signs” in the area.

Moray, which was initially the Covid hotspot in Scotland, was permitted to join the rest of the mainland in Level 2 on Saturday (22 May) due to a drop in infection levels.

In Level 2, people can hug and meet indoors – subject to restrictions – travel across the UK and overseas, and hospitality venues can open later than in Level 3 and serve alcohol indoors.

When will the country move to Level 1?

Another change to the levels system may take place on 7 June to allow a greater return to normality.

It is hoped that all of Scotland will be able to move to Level 1 then.

This will mean that up to six people from three households can socialise indoors, whereas eight people from three households will be able to meet up in cafes, pubs, restaurants and other indoor public places.

The curfew on indoor hospitality will also change to 11pm for both food and alcohol.

Children under-12 will not count towards the total numbers for indoor gatherings but will be included for the household limit.

And outdoors, up to 12 adults from 12 households will be able to meet. However, social distancing between households will be in place unless the review into physical distancing requirements changes this.

Small indoor events with seating will also be allowed with a maximum of 200 people, while the capacity at outdoor standing events will increase to 500. Up to 1,000 people will be permitted at outdoor seated, or open space, events.

It will be good news for those getting married, as the number of guests allowed at weddings will rise to 100 which is double the previous number.

Soft play areas and funfairs will finally be able to reopen after months of closures on this date.

And a recent development is permission has been granted for 12,000 fans (25% capacity) to watch Scotland’s Euro 2020 football matches at Hampden.

But not all restrictions might ease as people will still be instructed to work from home where possible, while nightclubs and adult entertainment venues will remain shut.

What could happen after that?

If there is no surge in Covid cases after the move to Level 1, Scotland may move to the lowest level of restrictions - Level 0 - on 28 June.

This is described as “nearly normal”, with 10 adults from four households able to meet in cafes and pubs, while 15 adults from 15 households can meet outdoors.

Ceremonies, like weddings and funerals, would be able to be attended by 200 people.

And the capacity for seated indoor events would go up to 400 people, while outside this would be 1,000 at standing events and 2,000 at seated or open space events.

However, this roadmap for Scotland doesn’t completely align with Boris Johnson’s plan for England.

The Prime Minister has said he hopes that all legal restrictions on social distancing will end on 21 June, which would see nightclubs and the last sectors of the economy reopen.

But in Scotland, night-time venues and adult entertainment venues will remain closed even in Level 0 except for use in “limited circumstances”.

And people will still be asked to work from home where they can, although there will be a limited phased return to offices.

The Scottish Government has not confirmed whether it has a similar timeline to the UK Government’s, but Ms Sturgeon has said that she hopes a further easing of restrictions will take place later in summer as the number of vaccinated people increases.