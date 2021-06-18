The First Minister will be speaking on Friday afternoon with the latest data on coronavirus in the country.
She will be providing her update from St Andrews House in Edinburgh at 12.15pm.
Claims better supplies of PPE could have saved lives of Covid health workers ‘not the case’, Nicola Sturgeon says
The Scottish Government does not take responsibility for the Covid-related deaths of any healthcare workers due to a shortage of PPE in the early stages of the pandemic, Nicola Sturgeon has said.
Drop-in vaccine centres Scotland: who is eligible to attend Covid jab clinics - and how do I find one near me?
Drop-in jab centres are available in different health boards across the country, including in Glasgow, Edinburgh and the Lothians.
UEFA HAS 'CONTINGENCY PLAN' THAT COULD SEE EURO 2020 GAMES MOVED FROM WEMBLEY
UEFA sources have refused to rule out moving the Euro 2020 semi-finals and final away from Wembley if overseas fans and VIPs cannot be exempted from strict quarantine rules.
European football’s governing body released a statement on Friday saying it was “confident” the final week would be held in London but pointed out “there is always a contingency plan”.
Budapest is understood to be the first option if the games were switched, with matches at the Puskas Arena currently being played at 100 per cent capacity.
UEFA’s statement suggested it might be possible to admit overseas spectators into London for the final week, using a method similar to that deployed at last month’s Champions League final in Portugal where fans flew in and out within 24 hours.
“At the moment, we are in discussions with the local authorities to try to allow fans of the participating teams to attend the matches, using a strict testing and bubble concept that would mean their stay in the UK would be less than 24 hours and their movements would be restricted to approved transport and venues only,” the statement read.
“We understand the pressures that the (British) Government face and hope to be able to reach a satisfactory conclusion of our discussions on the matter.”
COVID-19: YOUNGER PEOPLE DRIVING RISE IN DELTA CASES ACROSS UK
There has been a 79% rise in one week in cases of the Delta variant first identified in India, Public Health England (PHE) has said.
Dr Jenny Harries, chief executive of the UK Health Security Agency, said the increase across the UK is being driven by younger age groups, many of whom have now been invited for a vaccination as the jab rollout extends to anyone aged 18 and over.
Hospital cases have also risen, though most of those needing treatment have not had a vaccine.
The data shows that 75,953 confirmed and probable cases of the Covid-19 Delta variant have now been found in the UK - up by 33,630, or 79%, on the previous week.
Of the 75,953, some 70,856 have been in England, 4,659 in Scotland, 254 in Northern Ireland and 184 in Wales.
The most recent data shows 99% of confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus across the country are the Delta variant.
950 positive cases were reported yesterday.
128 people currently in hospital, 12 people are in intensive care.
2 more people have died after testing positive.
3,591,638 people have received a first dose of vaccine.
2,535,803 people have received their second dose.
More than 97% of everyone over the age of 60 has now received both doses of the vaccine.
More than 70% of 30-39 year olds, and one third of 18-29 year olds have received a first dose.
FM: Please do rearrange if you can’t make your appointment.
FM: “Vaccines are the way back to normality”
FM: Vaccination programme going faster than previously anticipated.