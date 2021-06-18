UEFA sources have refused to rule out moving the Euro 2020 semi-finals and final away from Wembley if overseas fans and VIPs cannot be exempted from strict quarantine rules.

European football’s governing body released a statement on Friday saying it was “confident” the final week would be held in London but pointed out “there is always a contingency plan”.

Budapest is understood to be the first option if the games were switched, with matches at the Puskas Arena currently being played at 100 per cent capacity.

UEFA’s statement suggested it might be possible to admit overseas spectators into London for the final week, using a method similar to that deployed at last month’s Champions League final in Portugal where fans flew in and out within 24 hours.

“At the moment, we are in discussions with the local authorities to try to allow fans of the participating teams to attend the matches, using a strict testing and bubble concept that would mean their stay in the UK would be less than 24 hours and their movements would be restricted to approved transport and venues only,” the statement read.