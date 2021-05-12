A number of changes are being made to the coronavirus restrictions that are currently keeping residents of the UK under a form of soft lockdown.

One of the most exciting for those who have been cooped up at home for the better part of the year regards international travel.

From 17 May, the “stay in the UK” restriction will be lifted and people will be able to travel to “green list” countries such as Portugal, though they are still being advised not to go to destinations on the amber list.

Good news! International travel from the UK will soon be permitted, with Portugal featuring on the Government's first 'green list' of countries (Photo: PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty Images)

Here is everything you need to know about it.

What is the current travel advice to Portugal?

It is currently illegal to travel abroad from the UK for holidays. However, guidance on international travel is set to change from Monday 17 May.

Travel to a handful of approved “green list countries” – including Portugal – without having to quarantine, will be permitted, provided travellers take one post-arrival test.

(Graphic: James Trembath/JPI Media)

In England and Scotland, people coming from its 12 green list countries and territories will have to take a test when they arrive, but will otherwise also be free not to self-isolate.

The countries announced on Scotland’s green list are Australia, Brunei, the Falkland Islands, the Faroe Islands, Gibraltar, Iceland, Israel, New Zealand, Portugal, St Helena, Accession, Tristan da Cunha, Singapore, and South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands.

No plans on international travel have been announced by the Welsh government, but UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said on 10 May that he expects the rules will be “broadly similar” to those for English tourists.

How does the traffic light system work?

In England and Scotland, the Governments have announced green, amber and red lists for international travel.

They determine the quarantine and coronavirus testing requirements people will face when returning to England once the ban on overseas leisure travel is lifted.

Travellers returning from a country on the green list will not need to quarantine, and will only be required to take one post-arrival test.

But travelling to many of the destinations on that list won’t be quite so easy, with entry to Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Brunei, and the Faroe Islands severely restricted.

The amber list covers popular holiday destinations such as Spain, France, Italy and Greece, and people returning from amber countries must take two post-arrival tests; Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has said “you should not be travelling to these places right now”.

Everywhere else is currently on the red list; those returning from a red list country must stay in a quarantine hotel for 11 nights at a cost of £1,750.

Could guidance change?

The lists can be amended at any time, but wholesale changes are not expected to occur until the situation is reviewed at “checkpoints”.

The list will be reviewed every three weeks, with The Telegraph reporting the second batch of ‘green list’ countries could be published in the week leading up to 7 June.

A third updated list is likely to be revealed in time for a review of the government’s foreign travel policy on 28 June.

Will I need a 'vaccine passport’?

Once travel restrictions have lifted, people travelling will be asked to prove their Covid-19 vaccination or negative test status before being allowed to fly, and will be able to prove their status in either paper or digital form.

Digital certification will be available on the NHS app from Monday 17 May, which is free to download and was originally designed to allow people to book appointments and access other health services.

Anyone without a smartphone is being asked to avoid calling their GP and instead ring 119 to order a letter confirming their vaccination status.

What’s the current Covid-19 situation in Portugal?

Most of mainland Portugal is in the fourth and final stage of the country’s four-stage plan for easing Covid-19 restrictions, apart from in some municipalities where the infection rate is higher.

Travellers can check the latest information on risk from Covid-19 for mainland Portugal, Madeira and the Azores on the TravelHealthPro website.

Throughout much of mainland Portugal, measures are still in place to control the spread of the virus.

This includes advice to remain at home whenever possible, and to observe the rules on social distancing (keep a social distance of two metres when in public, and using a face covering in enclosed spaces).

Your temperature can be taken on access to workplaces, healthcare facilities, and other enclosed spaces, and you may also be asked to provide a negative Covid-19 test.

At the time of writing (12 May), you can only travel to Portugal and the Azores for essential purposes, such as to live with immediate family members, or for professional, educational, health or humanitarian reasons.

Those who are permitted to travel to the country should be prepared to show evidence to support your reason for travel on arrival, and all passengers, excluding children up to the age of two, must show a negative PCR test result for Covid-19 taken within 72 hours of departure at the time of boarding.

For the latest information and travel advice for Portugal and beyond, head to the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office’s (FCDO) website

