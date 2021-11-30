Here are the 13 Scottish areas with the highest Covid rates after it was announced that Scotland has cases of the new omicron covid variant.

Omicron in Scotland: 13 Scottish areas with the highest Covid rates following Omicron Covid variant cases

As nine new cases of the Omicron variant are identified in Scotland, here are the twelve council areas with the highest number of covid cases.

By Hannah Brown
Tuesday, 30th November 2021, 11:44 am

On Tuesday, health secretary Humza Yousaf announced that a total of nine cases of the new covid variant Omicron have been identified in Scotland.

Five of these cases are in the Lanarkshire area and four are in the Greater Glasgow and Clyde area.

No Omicron cases have yet been identified in other council areas across Scotland.

This data breaks down the number of positive Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people, according to council area.

Here are the 13 areas in Scotland with the most new coronavirus cases between 20 November and 26 November.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

1. Falkirk

Between November 20 and 26, Falkirk had a seven-day rate of 564.4 per 100,000 population with 907 new cases in total.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

2. Angus

This local authority had a rate of 432.6 per 100,000 population in the time period with 501 cases in total that week.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

3. Moray

Between November 20 and November 26, Moray had a total of 404 cases and a rate of 422.1 per 100,000.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

4. East Renfrewshire

East Renfrewshire recorded a case rate of 414.3 cases per 100,000 people last week. This was 398 new cases in total.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales
ScotlandHumza YousafClydeGreater Glasgow
Next Page
Page 1 of 4