The First Minister will make an announcement on potential changes to Covid-19 restrictions in the Scottish Parliament shortly after 2pm on Tuesday.
Vaccine passports came into effect in October and currently require nightclubs and large venues to only allow entry to people who can show they have been double jagged.
Last updated: Tuesday, 23 November, 2021, 14:27
The First Minister explains that all restrictions will remain in place. She says: “The fact that the R number is hovering at or slightly above 1 leads us to this conclusion; our situation is more positive than we might have expected it to be at this point, but it is still precarious.
“We need to get the R number back below 1.
“That means having in place a range of proportionate protections to keep the country as safe as possible while we continue to live as freely as possible.
“That is why Cabinet decided this morning to retain for a further period all the remaining legal protections, such as the requirement to wear face coverings and - subject to a change I will set out shortly - to keep in place the Covid certification scheme, and intensify our public information campaign in the weeks ahead.”
“In the last week, the number of people in hospital with Covid has fallen only slightly - from 779 to 743. And the number of people in intensive care has risen slightly – from 57 to 60. So the number of patients in hospital with Covid is still high. “
The First Minister explains “In the over 60s, cases fell by 19%. In the under 60s, though, there was only a very slight decline. A small fall in cases in those aged under 25, was almost balanced out by a very small increase in the other age bands under 60.”
The First Minister adds: “Even though our position now is relatively stable compared to some other countries, we must continue to take care and not allow ourselves to be lulled into any false sense of security.
“Last week, I noted that cases had increased gradually over the previous fortnight from just over 2,500 new cases a day, to just over 3,000.
“Since then, the situation appears to have stabilised again.
“In the last 7 days, the average number of new cases being recorded each day has fallen from just over 3000 to just under 3000 - a fall of around 3%.”
Nicola Sturgeon says “As of now, on first, second, third and booster doses, Scotland is still the most vaccinated part of the UK.
I want to again record my thanks to everyone involved in organising and delivering the vaccine programme.”
Nicola Sturgeon is now addressing the chamber with the latest stats.
Scotland has recorded 17 coronavirus-linked deaths and 2,527 new cases in the past 24 hours, according to latest data.
It means the death toll under this daily measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – is 9,495.
- 2,527 new cases of COVID-19 reported and 17 new deaths in 24 hours
- 23,306 new tests for COVID-19 that reported results, with 11.6% being positive.
- 60 people were in intensive care yesterday with recently confirmed COVID-19
- 743 people were in hospital yesterday with recently confirmed COVID-19
- 4,340,162 people have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccination, 3,940,314 have received their second dose, and 1,469,423 have received a third dose or booster.