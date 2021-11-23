The First Minister explains that all restrictions will remain in place. She says: “The fact that the R number is hovering at or slightly above 1 leads us to this conclusion; our situation is more positive than we might have expected it to be at this point, but it is still precarious.

“We need to get the R number back below 1.

“That means having in place a range of proportionate protections to keep the country as safe as possible while we continue to live as freely as possible.