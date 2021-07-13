Nicola Sturgeon will confirm whether Scotland will move to Level 0 restrictions on 19 July in a major Covid update to Holyrood on Tuesday (13 July).

Speaking last week, the First Minister said: “I very much hope we will be able to move ahead as planned.

“And the apparent slowing down in the case numbers gives me more cause for optimism about that than I might have had a week ago.

“But nevertheless, between now and Tuesday we will continue to monitor the latest data on cases, but also on hospitalisations and death to see whether that weakening of the link between cases and severe illness is continuing.”

Here’s what you need to know about Ms Sturgeon’s announcement.

What else will the First Minister say?

Ms Sturgeon was clear that a move to Level 0 “doesn’t mean the immediate end of all restrictions”.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is going to give a media briefing at lunchtime on Thursday to update the country on the current coronavirus situation.

She added that measures such as wearing face coverings, physical distancing and hand hygiene would be likely to “continue to be important mitigations… perhaps for some time yet”.

What else has been said?

Mr Yousaf said case numbers were “still too high” but spoke of an “optimistic picture” that the country could continue to relax Covid-19 restrictions.

He told the BBC that the Scottish Government had begun to “see a stabilisation” in case numbers, adding that a “positive trend” was appearing.

“It is a very fragile situation, the data in the last week shows us that this is the first week in four weeks that we have seen cases reduce, not increase, so that is positive,” he said

“If I also looked at the UK Government dashboard, if you asked had I been doing this interview last week, Scottish local authorities made five out of the ten top local authorities, now they make up two out of ten.

“We are still too high, not where we want to be, but we’re seeing an optimistic picture I would hope that we are beginning to level off.”

What are the latest case numbers?

No new deaths were recorded, although registry offices are generally closed at weekends.

The Scottish Government’s figures for Sunday also showed the daily test positivity rate was at 11.2%.

A total of 444 people were in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19, with 40 patients in intensive care.

So far, 3,928,409 people in Scotland have received the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine and 2,877,326 have received their second dose.

What time is the announcement?

The First Minister is expected to give a statement to MSPs shortly after 2pm on Tuesday 13 July.

How can I watch it?

The announcement will be broadcast on the BBC and also streamed on The Scotsman and the Scottish Government Twitter feed.

The Scotsman also stream updates live on the website and via our dedicated live blog.

