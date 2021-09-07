Nicola Sturgeon has said she will lay out a “substantive legislative platform” in the programme for government, but did not say if legislation for another independence vote will be announced.

Here is everything you need to know about today’s update.

What is the programme for government?

The programme for government is the first of the new administration, which entered into a co-operation agreement with the Scottish Greens last month, formalising a majority in support of independence at Holyrood.

The programme for government is published every year at the beginning of September and sets out plans for the coming year and beyond.

What will the First Minister say?

The First Minister will make a statement in Holyrood on Tuesday, where she will lay out her government’s plans for the coming year. (Photo credit: Andrew Milligan - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

With a particular focus on children and families, Ms Sturgeon will announce the implementation of “wraparound childcare” for the poorest families – aimed at offering care before and after school for free to help parents get back into the workforce.

Speaking ahead of the announcement as part of a visit to an after-school programme run by Indigo Childcare in Glasgow, the First Minister told the PA news agency: “I’ll set out our proposals to deliver on our manifesto commitment, remember, a manifesto commitment that 72 out of 129 members of the Scottish Parliament were elected on, to give people in Scotland a choice over our future, to choose independence.

“It’s not just that there’s a mandate for that, but in a democracy that mandate should be respected.

“This is a decision that it should be for people not politicians to take, at this juncture in history as we recover from the pandemic, asking ourselves like countries elsewhere ‘what kind of society do we want to build and who do we want to shape the decisions that decide that?'"

She did not say if legislation for another independence vote will be announced.

What time is the announcement?

The First Minister is due to speak shortly after 2pm today, following time for reflection and topical questions.

How can I watch it?

The announcement will be broadcast on Scottish Parliament TV.

