The First Minister has previously suggested there will be no changes to Covid measures in Scotland before Christmas.

In a statement on Sunday, Ms Sturgeon said she will set out in Parliament if there are any “additional or wider steps necessary”, adding: “But I want to be clear to individuals that the advice I gave out last week is the advice that will take us through Christmas.”

She added: “My clear message to individuals is to reiterate the message I gave last week and that is, in the run-up to Christmas, please reduce your contacts, stay at home as much as is feasible right now.

“For Christmas Day and Boxing Day, we’re not asking people to cancel plans but think about keeping them as small as your family circumstances allow and make sure everyone is testing before going, and following rules around hygiene and ventilation.