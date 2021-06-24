The Scottish Parliament will be recalled to allow coronavirus announcements to be made to MSPs, the Presiding Officer has announced.

Following meetings with party business managers, Alison Johnstone announced that the parliament will sit virtually on July 13 and August 3.

These meetings will allow the Scottish Government to confirm the easing of restrictions, which could see a move to Level 0 from July 19 and the end of all legal restrictions from August 9, as was announced earlier this week by the First Minister.

The move comes after the Scottish Tories chief whip Stephen Kerr urged the Presiding Officer to ensure time was made to hear from the First Minister ahead of the major decisions.

In a letter to MSPs, Ms Johnstone said: “I intend to recall the Parliament for virtual meetings on Tuesday 13 July and Tuesday 3 August to provide an opportunity for the Scottish Government to update the Parliament by way of a statement and for Members to have an opportunity to ask questions on that statement.