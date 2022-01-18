Away from Holyrood for a moment, Boris Johnson apologised for “mistakes that may have been made” over No 10 gatherings.

Asked if he was “taking the mickey” over his claim that he believed the May 20, 2020 drinks were a work event, the Prime Minister said: “I think what people need to do is wait and see what the (Sue Gray) report says.

“I repeat my deep apologies to people for mistakes that may have been made on my watch.”