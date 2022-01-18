The First Minister said the country is “in a better position than I feared we would be before Christmas”, but would not comment on whether she plans to follow Wales with a mass easing of Covid rules.
Ms Sturgeon has chaired a Cabinet meeting this morning and will update Holyrood about the Government’s plans later in the afternoon.
Last updated: Tuesday, 18 January, 2022, 15:08
BREAK: Restrictions on indoor events and hospitality which have been in place since Boxing Day will be scrapped from Monday, Nicola Sturgeon has announced.
Monica Lennon asks what will be done to ensure appropriate visiting for care homes - and asks about self isolation.
Nicola Sturgeon says that the overriding priority has been to safeguard and protect residents and staff at care homes.
Miles Briggs calls on a national review for car parking charges at hospitals,.citing the petition at the ERI in Edinburgh.
Nicola Sturgeon says she agrees that health care workers should not be penalised at this difficult time. She says she will ask the health board to engage with the health board.
On trigger points, as suggested by Anas Sarwar, the First Minister said that such a move would not serve anybody well at the moment”, pointing they would not be consistent or the same due to the differences between Delta and Omicron variants.
Anas Sarwar says that the announcements today will offer hope to those wishing for normality. He calls for more business support and urges Nicola Sturgeon to get support to those in need. He says “too many businesses are still teetering on the brink” and says “any changes in these restrictions cannot be ad-hoc”, adding there needs to be “clear trigger points when cases do rise”.
The First Minister says that work is being done as quickly as possible and that she understands the need for certainty but fixed trigger points would not serve anyone well at the moment. She adds that Scotland has followed other countries around the world, but as we learn more there can be more certainty.
Dr Sandesh Gulhane standing in for Douglas Ross calls for the Covid passport scheme to be scrapped saying: “The First Minister has twice threatened to extend the scheme to more Scottish businesses. “Twice, she’s backed down. “Isn’t it about time the First Minister accepted that this scheme is a dud and scrapped it altogether?”
He asks Nicola Sturgeon to publish data that helped make the decision.
The First Minister says that her government used data to make decisions saying that the worst thing to do would be to lift restrictions all at once.“