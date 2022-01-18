Anas Sarwar says that the announcements today will offer hope to those wishing for normality. He calls for more business support and urges Nicola Sturgeon to get support to those in need. He says “too many businesses are still teetering on the brink” and says “any changes in these restrictions cannot be ad-hoc”, adding there needs to be “clear trigger points when cases do rise”.

The First Minister says that work is being done as quickly as possible and that she understands the need for certainty but fixed trigger points would not serve anyone well at the moment. She adds that Scotland has followed other countries around the world, but as we learn more there can be more certainty.