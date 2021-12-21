The First Minister will address MSPs in the Scottish Parliament on any potential new restrictions that could be implemented due to fears over the new Omicron variant.
She is due to make her statement at about 2.20pm.
Nicola Sturgeon Omicron update LIVE: First Minister to update Scotland on Covid rules as cases remain high
Last updated: Tuesday, 21 December, 2021, 15:20
FM responds to a questions on LFT’s.
You don’t need to be registered or have a prescription to get one.
Presiding Officer asks that questions could be kept short given they have to get through as many as possible.
Celtic v Rangers and Hibs v Hearts blow as Nicola Sturgeon announces major restrictions on crowd sizes
Scottish football fans’ worst fears have been realised after Nicola Sturgeon confirmed that all matches will be restricted to just 500 spectators for the next three weeks, from and including Boxing Day.
“We have a limited pot of money” with relation to extending the eligibility for businesses...decisions need to be made.
Should they focus on those who most need it, or spread it thinner across all.
FM: I agree that Scot and UK Gov should work together, and to an extent they have.
The issue is in financing which cannot be unilaterally resolved. Wales FM indicated the same.
Anas Sarwar starts by sending condolences to all those who has lost a loved one and again, encourages people to get vaccinated and boosted.
He adds that people should expect the UK Gov and Scot Gov to work together - and the UK Chancellor doesn’t go far enough to help businesses and sick pay.
Asks for eligibility for business grants to be assessed as many not receiving the money they need.
Also says that scot gov should be prepared to trigger restrictions when needed.
She adds all treasury money will go to businesses, along with the extra supplied by the Scot Gov.
FM agrees with Douglas Ross about encouraging those to get vaccinated and their booster.
“I’m not trying to cause a row with anyone....we have different views across this chamber” about the Barnett formula, but this shows that it’s not working.
Douglas Ross encourages people to come forward and get their booster.
He defends the UK Gov’s funding and asks when businesses will start getting their money.
Also asks about households self isolating...