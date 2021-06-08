The Scottish Government’s first plan was to vaccinate one million people by the end of January. It soon became clear this would not be possible, due to lower than expected supply stocks.

But the rollout gathered pace until mid February, by which time one million people had been given a first dose, before being beset by a series of supply problems.

The rate never picked back up to what it was in mid February, at a peak of 392,000 doses in one week.

But it has accelerated, and last week just over 342,000 jags were given.

The initial target of giving all adults a first dose by the end of Spring, set by former health secretary Jeane Freeman, was revised to the more realistic aim of all over 50s by mid April.

The Scottish Government insisted this target was met, despite protestations from some of the thousands of people over 50 who had not yet been given a dose.