Live updates as the First Minister addresses MSPs on the Scottish Government’s Covid-19 pandemic response.
Nicola Sturgeon Covid Scotland update LIVE: Tuesday, September 14
Last updated: Tuesday, 14 September, 2021, 15:02
- FM to address MSPs in Holyrood
- Scotland records 21 covid-linked deaths and 3,375 new cases
- Children aged between 12 and 15 to be offered vaccine
- Secondary pupils will have to wear face coverings indoors until October hols
- Booster jabs for all over 50s in Scotland
Booster Covid-19 vaccines and jabs for all children aged 12-15 in Scotland are to begin being offered from Monday, Nicola Sturgeon has said.
The change follows a recommendation from the UK chief medical officers and advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation.
The First Minister said Scots over the age of 50, working in frontline health care or with specific health conditions will be offered a booster vaccination.
Health workers will be able to book their boosters from September 20, along with care home residents and those in receipt of regular flu jabs, while those over 70 or at high risk will be contacted by their GP soon, the First Minister said.
Other groups, including all adults over 50, those with underlying conditions, adult carers, unpaid and young carers or those who live with someone who is immunosuppressed, will be able to book a jag online from October.
Children aged between 12 and 15 will also be offered a single dose of the Covid-19 Pfizer vaccine in Scotland from next week.
The First Minister said the Scottish Government was accepting the recommendation of the UK’s chief medical officers and that drop-in clinics, from Monday, will be open to young people of that age group.
“I can confirm to Parliament today that the Scottish Government welcomes and accepts this recommendation,” she said.
“We believe that vaccination of 12 to 15-year-olds is important and we will therefore move to implement the advice as quickly as possible.
“It is, of course, important to stress the importance of informed consent.
“I know that many young people and their parents will have questions.
“Material will be made available online later this week.”
Appointments will be offered from September 27 in the community and vaccinations will later be done in schools for those who have still not been jagged but decide they want it.
Secondary pupils in Scotland will have to wear face coverings indoors until the October holidays, Nicola Sturgeon has said.
The First Minister told MSPs: “Given the high levels of infection still being experienced, the advisory sub-group has advised that this requirement should remain in place until the October holidays, and be reviewed again then.
“I know how unpopular this is with many pupils and I understand why.
“But, for now, it remains a prudent and necessary precaution.”
Large in-person lectures will not be held at colleges and universities in Scotland when they return for the new term, Nicola Sturgeon has said.
The First Minister told MSPs on Tuesday that, due to fears of a rise in Covid-19 cases, a mixed learning model will be put in place while physical distancing will continue to be in place.
“As a precaution at this stage, colleges and universities won’t be holding large in-person lectures for now,” the First Minister said.
“Instead, there will be a mix of online and in-person learning – with institutions themselves deciding the level of in-person teaching that they will offer during this term.
“In addition, physical distancing will remain in place on campuses and face coverings will be required in indoor public spaces.”
Nicola Sturgeon: “This most recent data underpinned Cabinet’s decision earlier today not to reintroduce any restrictions.
“I am grateful to everyone – organisations, businesses and individuals – who has taken extra care in recent weeks to try to stop the spike.
“It seems that these efforts are making a difference.
“That said, our position remains challenging.
“Even though new cases have fallen, they remain 5 times higher than at the start of August.