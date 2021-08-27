Nicola Sturgeon briefing Recap: First Minister updates Scotland as coronavirus cases rise

Nicola Sturgeon will be giving an update on coronavirus in Scotland on Friday afternoon at around 12.15.
Last updated: Friday, 27 August, 2021, 13:21
Long-awaited report into Nike Conference Covid-19 outbreak set for publication
A key ‘lessons-learned’ report into the handling of the Covid-19 outbreak at the Nike Conference in Edinburgh last year is set to be finally published in October.
Scotland records highest ever daily case increase this week
On Wednesday, 5,021 new coronavirus cases were recorded – the highest ever figure for a single day.
Nicola Sturgeon will kick off her coronavirus briefing shortly by announcing the figures for the last 24 hours.
6,835 new cases today
First Minister confirms that there was another “sharp rise” in cases as another record breaking figure was recorded today.
Coronavirus figures in the last 24 hours
6,835 new cases and four more deaths were recorded.
8,103 people are in hospital and 47 are in intensive care.
4,095,463 people have had there first dose of the vaccine.
3,629,482 people have had their second dose of the vaccine.
FM: The link between cases and hospital numbers has weakened but it has not broken
FM: “We are not considering a circuit breaker lockdown"
FM: “We can’t ignore the current rise in cases.
“My job is not to be popular.
“It is to take any decisions, no matter how difficult that are necessary to keep us safe and I will certainly not hesitate to do that.”
FM: “If you are eligible and if you haven’t done so already, get vaccinated.
“If you have doubts about being vaccinated, go to a centre anyway and talk to staff.
“Test yourself regularly. If you have the virus but are not displaying symptoms you have a chance of finding out before you go to work or to socialise.
“Testing regularly makes it less likely to inadvertently pass the virus on - this is a really important mitigation.”
FM: “Please continue to follow the rules that are in place.
“Even the basic steps of wearing face coverings on public transport, opening a window, increased ventilation.
“Try to keep a safe distance from other households even though it’s not the law.
“Remember to wash your hands and surfaces regularly.
“As legal restrictions on our lives have been lifted, these basic measures become more important. “