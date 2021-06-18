The First Minister will be speaking on Friday afternoon with the latest data on coronavirus in the country.
She will be providing her update from St Andrews House in Edinburgh at 12.15pm.
Last updated: Friday, 18 June, 2021, 12:34
FM: People who have been admitted to hospital have not stayed in hospital as long as before.
FM now takes questions from the press.
FM: Stick to the rules wherever you live and follow the hygiene measures.
FM: Test yourself regularly.
Lateral flow tests are now free.
FM asks again for everyone to get vaccinated when they have the chance.
“The vaccines are working well, we know that...our vulnerability is that we have large number of people not vaccinated.”
“This is a virus that is learning to run faster...”
FM on tonight’s football match:
Wishes the Scotland team the very best of luck - “the whole country will be cheering you on.”
Natural people want to watch with friends, a shared experience... “I don’t want to be the one who keeps saying this...” please take care.
Stick to limits.
Must restrict spread of the virus.
Keep windows open, wash hands regularly and be careful around people who aren’t fully vaccinated.
“I know these precautions are tiresome...but this virus doesn’t care about football, it’s not a Scotland fan or an England fan...”
Changes to travel restrictions: Travel from Scotland to Bedford, the Republic of Ireland now allowed.
Non essential travel from Scotland to Manchester and Salford will be prohibited from Monday.
FM: Taking a pause in the route map due to not everyone in the country receiving both doses.
Unlikely she will announce any changes to restriction levels on Tuesday’s update to parliament.
FM to get her second dose on Monday morning.
FM: Vaccination programme going faster than previously anticipated.
FM: “Vaccines are the way back to normality”
FM: Please do rearrange if you can’t make your appointment.
More than 70% of 30-39 year olds, and one third of 18-29 year olds have received a first dose.
More than 97% of everyone over the age of 60 has now received both doses of the vaccine.