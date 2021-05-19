She explained that there were some ‘positive signs’ coming from the increased vaccination programme, adding: “I think we’ll need a couple more days to be sure that this is a definite trend but on all of the indicators that we look at, that’s cases, test positivity, looking at vaccinations and listening to what's happening in local communities and compliance, I think the signs are looking really positive accordingly.”

Ms Evans confirmed that coronavirus cases in Moray are 50/100,000 and when asked whether Moray might move down to level two in the next few days, she said: “As I say, we’ll be looking at this over the next few days and based on the thresholds that the Scottish Government are using to determine the levels, then we would look to be in a positive position.

Moray: 'Positive signs' showing as number of positive cases going down

"The main thing is to make sure that this is a sustainable trend, there’s not a blip in the numbers.”

Moray, along with the city of Glasgow was left in level three after the First Minister said last week that their cases were too high to risk loosening restrictions.

The rest of mainland Scotland moved into level two, with some islands moving to level one.

Ms Sturgeon said that she would provide and update and review of both Glasgow and Moray at the end of this week to decide whether they are to remain in a stricter lockdown.

