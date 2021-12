Kristan Reed, who came to the West College Scotland Clydebank Campus as a drop-in, has been waiting in the queue for two hours, and has estimated that it will take him another hour to reach the front of the line.

Reed arrived to the centre half an hour early, but when he arrived, there were already hundreds of people queuing.

He was forced to go to a drop-in centre, as he is on the English vaccination system, but said he was “just grateful it isn’t raining”.

The Clydebank centre is one of two Mobile Vaccination Bus locations within the NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde health-board.

On the drop-in vaccination website, the health-board advises: “Our clinics are very busy, so we would like to encourage people to book wherever possible to avoid queuing at clinics”.

Members of the public queue for vaccinations on a vaccination bus at West College Scotland Clydebank Campus on December 17, 2021 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

