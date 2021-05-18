But there has been a certain amount of confusion about where we can now go, and who we can go with, without breaking Scottish Government laws and advice.

Here’s the current position on taking a staycation in Scotland or venturing further afield for a break with family and friends.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Where can I travel?

If you're ready to hit the road and go away for a post-lockdown holiday, here's where you can go and who you can go with.

The ban on travelling between council areas in Scotland was lifted several weeks ago but matters have been complicated by Glasgow and Moray remaining in Level 3 restrictions as the rest of mainland Scotland moved into Level 2 on Monday. Further confusion has been caused by many of the Scottish islands moving into Level 1 at the same time.

The rules say that people living in a Level 2 or Level 1 area can visit any other Level 1 or Level 2 area for a holiday. Those living in a Level 1 or Level 2 area should not travel to a Level 3 area for a holiday. Meanwhile, those living under Level 3 restrictions should not leave their council area, other than for a limited number of exemptions that do not include holidays.

Can I stay overnight?

Both self catering accommodation and hotels across Scotland have reopened and can be visited overnight, subject to the travel restrictions above.

What about holidays on the Scottish islands?

Subject to the travel restrictions above, holidays to the Scottish islands are now permitted. To reduce the risk of carrying coronavirus to island communities people intending to visit have been advised to take a rapid lateral flow test (available for free online and at distribution centres) three days before they plan to travel and another on the day of departure. If they test positive, they should complete a period of self-isolation before they begin their journey.

Who can I go away with?

Up to six people from two different households can now share holiday accommodation, subject to the provision that people from more than one household should not share a bedroom.

Can I visit England for a holiday?

There are now no restrictions on travel to England, Northern Ireland, Wales, Jersey, Guernsey and the Isle of Man from Scotland, unless you live in a Level 3 or Level 4 area where all travel is banned. You should check the laws and restrictions in place for the area you are visiting before planning your holiday. In England at the moment six people from multiple households, or any number from two households, can stay together in holiday accommodation.

What about foreign holidays?