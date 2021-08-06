Covid Scotland: How many Covid vaccinations in my area? Here are the Scottish neighbourhoods with the highest vaccination coverage so far (Image: James Trembath/JPIMedia)

The latest data from Public Health Scotland reveals that while vaccination coverage for people receiving their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine in Scotland has soared, several local authorities continue to lag behind.

Public Health Scotland statistics published on Thursday August 5 show that 89.9% of over 18-year-olds in Scotland have now received their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine, while 73.4% have received their second dose.

In numbers, this puts the latest figures of first dose vaccinations in Scotland at 3,989,816 – with second dose vaccinations at 3,257,453 as 1,381 new positive cases were reported for Scotland on August 5.

This comes as the First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced that the majority of Covid-19 restrictions remaining under Level 0 rules would be lifted as planned on Monday August 9.

But while the climbing rate of first and second Covid jabs shows positive signs for the country’s recovery from the pandemic, vaccination rates still show tangible differences across local authorities, age and sex.

Here are the latest vaccination figures for local authorities in Scotland and how to explore regional differences on our interactive vaccination coverage map.

Where are vaccination numbers lowest in Scotland?

By using our vaccination coverage map, you can view where Covid-19 vaccination numbers are at their highest and lowest across Scotland.

Different shades of blue can be seen across the map of Scotland, with areas like the Shetland Islands marked by a darker blue due to high vaccination rates and Glasgow City with a much paler shade.

The percentage of people who have received both first and second doses of AstraZeneca, Moderna or Pfizer vaccines is at its highest in local authorities like the Shetland Islands and East Dunbartonshire, but at its lowest in Glasgow City, City of Edinburgh, Dundee City and Aberdeen City.

To view each local authority’s percentage of first dose, second dose and combined doses of vaccination in people over the age of 18, you can click or zoom in on each different Scottish area to see the breakdown in full – as well as each authority’s seven day count for positive Covid-19 cases as of August 2.

Which age groups are potentially showing more vaccine hesitancy?

According to the latest statistics, young men aged 18-29 in Scotland continue to be the lowest group vaccinated for both first and second dose vaccinations in the country.

Data published on Thursday August 5 put the rate of men between the ages of 18-29 in Scotland receiving their first dose of the vaccine at just 70.6% – an almost five percent difference when compared to 75% of women in the same age bracket receiving their first vaccine dose.

Looking at the data even more closely shows this divide growing in local authorities like Glasgow City, which by August 5 had seen just 60.6% of men between the ages of 18-29 having received their first dose of a vaccine compared to 67.3% of women in this age group.

In Aberdeen City, 62.9% of 18-29-year-old men have received their first vaccine dose compared to 69.4% of women, with only 63.2% of men aged 30-39 receiving their first dose compared to 71% of women.

Dundee City has the lowest levels of vaccine uptake amongst men aged 18-29 across all Scottish local authorities, however, with just 59.4% of men in this age group having received their first dose of a Covid vaccine by August 5.

Just 65.8% of women between the ages of 18 and 29 have received their first vaccine dose in Dundee City according to the latest Public Health Scotland data.

In her virtual announcement on Scotland’s move beyond Level 0 restrictions on Tuesday (August 3), Ms Sturgeon stated that while all over 18-year-olds in Scotland had now been offered the vaccine, efforts to raise vaccination uptake for those between the ages of 18 and 29 in Scotland were now underway.

Speaking of vaccine uptake levels in this age group, the First Minister said: “It has been good – relative to our initial expectations – but we want it to be better.

"That is why for example we are deploying walk-in and mobile vaccination centres across the country.

"I can also confirm that capacity work is underway for the next phase of invitations for vaccines are now going out to 12 to 17 year olds with specific health conditions that make them more vulnerable to Covid.”

Last week, a spokesperson for Scottish Government said: “The vaccination programme has been one of the fastest in the world with around 90% of the adult population (18+) having received their first dose - far beyond our planning assumption of 80% - and so far more than 70% have received their second dose.

“While we are aware of some vaccine hesitancy in some communities, and are undertaking measures to address this, it should be noted that we are still in the active delivery stage of the vaccination programme.

They added: “We are working to make it as simple as possible for people to get their vaccines, and are increasing the options available for how and when people choose to be vaccinated, such as drop-in and open-access clinics.

"Vaccination, along with testing, remains our best route out of the pandemic and easing restrictions where we can, and we continue to strongly encourage everyone to come forward for their second dose.”

