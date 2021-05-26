Jailed paedophile Gary Glitter has reportedly been given a vaccine to protect him from the deadly coronavirus disease.

The former pop singer was among convicted sex offenders vaccinated against Covid-19 in prison, according to The Sun newspaper.

It has sparked a row over who should receive a Covid vaccine, with campaigners arguing criminals should not be put ahead of key workers.

Gary Glitter has reportedly received a Covid vaccine. (Pic: Getty Images)

Who is Gary Glitter?

Glitter, real name Paul Gadd, is a former singer whose career nose-dived in the late 1990s when a darker side of his personality came to light.

Born in 1944, in Banbury, Oxfordshire, Gadd found fame at the age of 28 when he joined the emerging glam rock scene under the name Gary Glitter.

His songs included I’m The Leader Of The Gang (I Am), I Love You Love Me Love and Always Yours - and by 1975 he had sold 18 million records.

He went bankrupt soon after and returned to the road with Dance Me Up in 1984 before he was hospitalised after an accidental overdose.

He narrowly escaped jail after a third drink-driving conviction and became somewhat of an ironic cult figure in the early 1990s for his fashion style.

All before a dramatic fall from grace which began later in the same decade.

What prison sentence is Gary Glitter serving?

In 2015, the former pop star was sentenced to 16 years in prison for sexually abusing three young girls between 1975 and 1980.

His conviction was for attempted rape, four counts of indecent assault and one of having sex with a child under the age of 13.

Abuse allegations against him only came to light years later when he was the first person arrested under Operation Yewtree.

The investigation was launched in the wake of the Jimmy Savile abuse scandal.

Where is Gary Glitter now?

Glitter is being held at HMP The Verne in Portland, Dorset, where he is serving his sentence.

It is not the first time Glitter has spent time in jail.

He was first imprisoned in the UK for downloading images of child abuse in 1999, and was jailed in Vietnam in 2006 for molesting two girls.

On his return to the UK in 2008, he was ordered to sign the sex offenders register.

Why did Gary Glitter get a Covid vaccine?

Glitter received a Covid vaccine as he falls into one of the priority groups, due to his age.

The vaccine is being rolled out to those people most at risk of catching the deadly virus, including everyone aged 70 and over.

Glitter, aged 76, qualifies as he is not receiving any other treatment - meaning he has most likely had a jab before his victims.