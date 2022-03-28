Evidence behind end to free Covid testing in Scotland 'doesn't exist'

Nicola Sturgeon announced earlier this month that free Covid-19 testing through lateral flow tests would end alongside contact tracing from the end of April, though self-isolation would remain advised.

The First Minister said the Scottish Government was “severely limited” in how it approaches testing due to the decision from the UK Government to also end free testing – a decision they made in February.

However, when asked what the scientific advice was from aides to the Scottish Government on the end of the policy, officials said it did not exist.

A Covid-19 rapid antigen test (lateral flow self test) showing a negative result.

They said: “The Scottish Government cannot provide evidence for the potential end to a policy, which, at this time of your request, is still in place.”

Critics said this approach was “deeply concerning”, but differed on whether the end of free testing was the right move.

Ms Sturgeon is set to update MSPs and the public on the next steps in regards to Covid-19 in Holyrood today.

She is expected to confirm the lifting of the majority of remaining restrictions and the closure of major test and contact tracing systems.

Scottish Labour’s deputy leader Jackie Baillie labelled the decision to stop free testing “wrongheaded”.

She said: “The ending of free testing is a wrongheaded proposal and it is deeply concerning that the Scottish Government seems to have no scientific evidence for doing so.

“With Covid cases remaining worryingly high, we need the Scottish Government to focus on supporting our NHS and frontline staff and ensure that testing remains in place for health and social care staff, unpaid carers and those who were on the shielding list.”

Alex Cole-Hamilton, leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, said the SNP was following the same approach to Covid to the one it attacked Boris Johnson for in Westminster.

He said: “It's astonishing that the government is considering ending free testing without the scientific evidence to back that up.

"Scrapping free Covid tests means assuming that we are out of the woods and betting our recovery on the chance that Omicron will be the last variant in the pandemic.

“I am concerned that this policy could cause a run on the remaining free testing supply and cause concern among people in the most vulnerable groups.”

Scottish Conservative health spokesperson, Dr Sandesh Gulhane, said free testing “cannot last forever” and “must be phased out at some point”.

He said: “That money could be diverted towards tackling our NHS backlog and supporting frontline services. It seems astonishing that the SNP Government are claiming that they haven’t got any information on the ending of free testing.

“Surely before planning a shift in policy, ministers would have modelled the impact of taking that sort of decision. The public deserve SNP ministers being more upfront about their plans surrounding testing.”

The comments come as the number of coronavirus patients in Scotland’s hospitals has reached another record high – for the sixth time in the past eight days.

Official figures showed that on Sunday there were 2,360 people with recently confirmed Covid-19 in hospital, the highest number since the start of the pandemic.

The Scottish Government was contacted for comment.

