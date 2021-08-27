Here is everything you need to know.

What are the latest case numbers?

Yesterday Scotland recorded 14 coronavirus deaths and 4,925 new cases.

A total of 426 people were in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19, up by 35 on the previous day, with 47 patients in intensive care, up three.

So far, 4,092,295 people have received the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination and 3,617,687 have had their second.

Earlier this week Scotland recorded its highest ever daily coronavirus case numbers.

On Wednesday, 5,021 coronavirus cases were recorded in the previous 24 hours – the highest ever figure for a single day.

The First Minister is set to give a coronavirus announcement at lunchtime on Friday to update the country on the rising Covid-19 case numbers.

What will the First Minister say?

Nicola Sturgeon tweeted this morning that she would be covering the latest figures in today’s briefing while encouraging everyone to continue acting with caution to slow the transmission of the virus.

She said: “I’ll give a Covid update today at 12.15pm - covering the latest figures, and asking all of us to play our part, through compliance with basic mitigations, in slowing down the rapid transmission we are seeing just now.”

The First Minister will be joined today by Professor Jason Leitch.

It is expected that Ms Sturgeon will discuss the rising case numbers as well as the prevalence of the Delta variant in Scotland.

Earlier this week in a coronavirus briefing she said that she couldn’t rule out introducing more restrictions if there is an increase in those who become seriously ill as the case numbers rise.

She did acknowledge that the link between case numbers and hospitalisations had weakened, but said it had not yet broken.

When the government removed coronavirus restrictions on August 9, they kept the use of face masks in indoor public places, and urged people to continue to social distance.

What time is the announcement?

The latest Covid-19 briefing will be at around 12.15 pm where it will be streamed from St Andrews House in Edinburgh.

How can I watch it?

The announcement will be broadcast on the BBC and also streamed on the Scottish Government Twitter feed.

