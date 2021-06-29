The First Minister’s announcement follows the news that yesterday Scotland recorded the highest daily number of coronavirus cases on record.

Ms Sturgeon will be joined by Chief Medical Officer Dr Gregor Smith later this afternoon to update Scots on the pandemic.

Last night, Ms Sturgeon issued a message via the Scottish Government Twitter feed asking for “extra caution” amid the rising case numbers.

She said that while we are seeing a “steep rise” as we face the Delta strain of the virus, the good news is that the vaccine is providing a good level of protection.

She said: “We’re not at this stage seeing a commensurate rise in the number of people in hospital or becoming seriously ill with the virus, but it is important that we are not complacent.”

She added that this is because there are still a significant number of people yet to be vaccinated.

Ms Sturgeon added: “If we are to avoid the virus running ahead of the vaccine it's really important that all of us take care and be cautious.”

What will the First Minister say?

It is expected that Ms Sturgeon will indicate what the Scottish Government response is going to be to the rising case numbers, and whether the plans to ease restrictions will remain in place or be delayed.

She will discuss the spread of the Delta variant and reiterate the message that everyone should remain cautious to prevent further rises.

It is possible that Ms Sturgeon will address a particular rise in cases among men under the age of 40.

Speaking on BBC Good Morning Scotland on Tuesday, Scotland’s Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said that data shows “very clearly” that the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 is “skewed disproportionately towards young males, those under 40”.

He blamed football fans gathering indoors, and travelling to London for the Euro 2020 game on buses with no social distances measures in place for the spike in cases.

What are the latest case numbers?

On Monday, Scotland recorded the highest number of new coronavirus cases in a 24 hour period ever.

The record high of 3,285 brought the total number of cases up to 274,217.

No new deaths were recorded which means that the total death toll remains at 7,712

20 people were in intensive care and 202 people were in hospital with recently confirmed covid.

As of yesterday, 3,765,379 people have received the first dose of the covid vaccination and 2,691,775 have received their second dose.

The Scottish Government said yesterday that Public Health Scotland was aware of an ongoing delay in results in the Glasgow Lighthouse Laboratory which is being investigated.

When are restrictions set to ease?

The country is set to move to level zero on July 19, Mr Sturgeon said last week, three weeks after the June 28 date originally set.

If there are no concerns around rising hospitalisations or deaths, Scotland will move “beyond level zero” on August 9.

This will be a return to “almost complete normality” and will see almost all legal restrictions lifted.

However, some limits may remain, including the legal requirement to physically distance indoors and outdoors.

How to watch?

The First Minister’s update is due to begin at 2.30pm today. She will be joined by Chief Medical Officer Dr Gregor Smith.

The announcement will be broadcast by the BBC and also streamed on The Scotsman and the Scottish Government Twitter feed.

The Scotsman also stream updates live on the website and via our dedicated Live Blog.

