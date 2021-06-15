When will she be speaking?

Nicola Sturgeon will be addressing the Scottish Parliament shortly after 2pm on Tuesday.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Covid Scotland: When is Nicola Sturgeon speaking, what might she say and how can I watch?

How can I watch?

A live stream will be available on Scottish Parliament TV here.

It will be live on BBC Scotland, and The Scotsman will stream it live on the site.

What will she say?

The First Minister will, as always, start with an update giving the number of positive cases reported, along with the latest number of hospitalisations.

She will also provide the latest data on vaccinations, which will also update on the Scottish Government website here.

It has already been suggested that there will be no change to the current Covid levels until the end of June, and given England’s recent announcement delaying ‘freedom day’, it is unlikely this will change.

The Delta variant will probably feature prominently given its prevalence across the UK.

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.