Here are the 16 council areas in Scotland with the highest coronavirus test positivity rates.

New data shows that Scotland is recording varying positivity rates across the board amid the latest surge in coronavirus cases.

The World Health Organisation has set a five per cent test positivity threshold for determining whether the pandemic is under control, and the latest data from Public Health Scotland reveals that just one council, Na h’Eileanan Siar, is below that threshold – with a test positivity rate of 3.5 per cent.

All other 31 council areas in the country have recorded a rate above five per cent.

Here are the 16 council areas in Scotland which recorded the highest coronavirus test positivity rates in the seven days up to September 9.

1. West Dunbartonshire West Dunbartonshire is top of the list in Scotland having recorded a positive test rate of 15.3 per cent. This is roughly one in seven tests carried out in the area coming back with a positive result.

2. North Lanarkshire North Lanarkshire recorded a positive test rate of 14.6 per cent. Roughly one test out of every seven carried out came back with a positive result.

3. East Renfrewshire East Renfrewshire recorded a positivity test rate of 14.2 per cent in the seven days to September 9. This means around one test out of every seven came back positive.

4. Dundee City Dundee City recorded a positive test rate of 13.9 per cent. Around one in every seven tests carried out reported a positive result.