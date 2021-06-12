Covid Scotland: Two people have died after testing positive for coronavirus as over 1,000 new cases are reported

The Scottish Government has released the latest coronavirus data from across the country.

By Rachel Mackie
Saturday, 12th June 2021, 3:05 pm
Updated Saturday, 12th June 2021, 3:07 pm
0

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

There have been 1,030 new cases of coronavirus reported in Scotland though the government has warned of an ongoing delay in the Glasgow Lighthouse lab.

They said: “This delay may lead to a smaller number of tests and cases reported during the previous 48 hours as compared to the figures reported prior to that period.”

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus

There were 26,650 new tests for coronavirus reported and 4.1% of these were positive.

Read More

Read More
Scottish health boards 'concerned' at case numbers as R number rises

132 people were in hospital yesterday with recently confirmed Covid and of these, 13 patients were in intensive care.

Also yesterday, one person with confirmed coronavirus has now been in intensive care for longer than 28 days.

There has been two new reported deaths of people who have tested positive.

3,477,378 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 2,402,700 have received their second dose.

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

Scottish GovernmentScotland
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.