Covid Scotland: Two people have died after testing positive for coronavirus as over 1,000 new cases are reported

There have been 1,030 new cases of coronavirus reported in Scotland though the government has warned of an ongoing delay in the Glasgow Lighthouse lab.

They said: “This delay may lead to a smaller number of tests and cases reported during the previous 48 hours as compared to the figures reported prior to that period.”

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There were 26,650 new tests for coronavirus reported and 4.1% of these were positive.

132 people were in hospital yesterday with recently confirmed Covid and of these, 13 patients were in intensive care.

Also yesterday, one person with confirmed coronavirus has now been in intensive care for longer than 28 days.

There has been two new reported deaths of people who have tested positive.

3,477,378 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 2,402,700 have received their second dose.

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.