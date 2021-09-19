Covid Scotland: Two more deaths as almost 3,900 new Covid cases recorded

Two new deaths have also been recorded, the Scottish Government said on Sunday.
The daily test positivity rate is 9.1 per cent, 0.1 per cent up on Saturday’s figure.
A total of 100 people were in intensive care on Saturday with recently confirmed Covid, one up on the day before, and 1,074 people were in hospital with Covid overall, up 22.
The latest figures released on Sunday may be unusually low due to registry offices being closed on the weekend.
Figures may also vary for case numbers and tests reported in the latest 24-hour period due to a backlog of data being processed after a Public Health Scotland technical issues on September 16, the Scottish Government said.
As of Sunday, 4,155,048 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 3,806,980 have had their second.