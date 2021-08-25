Crossmichael Primary School has reportedly suspended classes after eight members of staff had to self isolate.

Primary one to seven classes were all cancelled, as are all clubs and catering.

Dumfries and Galloway Council have said that the school is planning to reopen on Thursday.

Covid Scotland: Scottish Primary school closes in just a few days after members of staff test positive for coronavirus

Children went back to school after the summer holiday’s last week.

Yesterday, 4,323 new cases of coronavirus were reported.

