It means the death toll under this daily measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – is 9,163.
The daily test positivity rate was 9.6%, up from 7.7% the previous day, figures published by the Scottish Government show.
There were 926 people in hospital on Friday with recently confirmed Covid-19, the same figure as the day before, with 65 in intensive care, up five.
So far, 4,315,802 people have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination and 3,905,177 have received their second dose.
Saturday’s statistics may be affected by a data flow issue at the Glasgow Lighthouse laboratory, the Scottish Government said.