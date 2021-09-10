The latest estimates from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show that around one in 45 people in Scotland had Covid-19 in the week to September 3, up from one in 75 the previous week.

The figures, relating to people in private households rather than in places such as care homes and hospitals, are the highest since estimates began for Scotland in October 2020.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meanwhile, in Wales around one in 65 people are estimated to have had Covid-19 in the week to September 3, up from one in 110 the previous week, and the highest level since the week to December 23 2020.

In Northern Ireland, the latest estimate is one in 60, up from one in 65 the previous week.

Across England, around one in 70 people had Covid-19 in the week to September 3, unchanged from the previous two weeks.

One in 70 is the equivalent of about 754,600 people. At the peak of the second wave in early January, around one in 50 people in England were estimated to have coronavirus.

Scotland is seeing the highest level of Covid infection since estimates began new data shows.

The percentage of people testing positive is thought to have increased in north-east England, remained level in London and south-east England, and decreased in north-west England.

The ONS said the trend for all other regions was uncertain.

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.