Covid: Scotland records 17 coronavirus deaths and 7,676 positive in 24 hours

The figures, provided in the daily update from the Scottish Government, take the number of people who have died within 28 days of a positive Covid test to 10,407.

There were 1,042 people in hospital on Thursday with recently confirmed Covid-19, down from 1,083 on Wednesday.

The number of people requiring intensive care decreased from 29 to 27.

The latest covid stats