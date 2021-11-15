Covid Scotland: Online portal for booking flu and Covid boosters opens to more eligible groups

The portal allows people to book in advance, with appointments available for dates running from late November through December

Those aged 50 to 59, unpaid carers who are 16 and over, and over-16s who are household contacts of immunosuppressed individuals are now able to use the portal to book their autumn/winter vaccination appointments.

It allows people to book in advance, with appointments available for dates running from late November through December, as vaccinations for earlier priority groups are being completed this month.

Anyone in those earlier groups who has missed their appointment for whatever reason can also use the portal to book their vaccinations.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said those eligible for both the flu and coronavirus booster vaccines will be given them at the same time and he urged people to come forward for their jabs.

He said: “The autumn/winter vaccination programme is continuing at pace and running well and the launch of this online portal will allow eligible groups to book their own appointment.

“As has been the case throughout, we aim to vaccinate people as quickly as possible in line with clinical guidance.

“Over the course of the autumn/winter vaccination programme we will see up to a total of 7.5 million flu and Covid-19 booster vaccinations administered to help protect the people of Scotland.

“If you are eligible for a flu vaccination it is highly likely that you will also be eligible for a Covid-19 booster.

“Your appointment will see you offered both vaccinations at the same time for your convenience and to make best use of resources. You can check your eligibility at NHS Inform.

“We urge everyone who is eligible and who has online access to book their appointment via the portal to ensure maximum efficiency and secure an appointment that is convenient for them.”

To use the online portal, which can be found at https://www.nhsinform.scot/vaccinebooking, people will need their vaccination username which can be found on any previous appointment letter.

If this is not readily available, it can be found or reset at NHS Inform’s “recover username” page.

Those without online access can book an appointment through the national helpline on 0800 030 8013.

People who live within NHS Western Isles, NHS Shetland or NHS Orkney will not need to use the online portal as they will receive an appointment through the post.