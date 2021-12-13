Covid Scotland: Number of positive Covid-19 cases at COP26 to be revealed

The report is due to be published on Tuesday, and will include updated figures on how the virus circulated at the global climate change conference.

The Scotsman had submitted a Freedom of Information request for a day-by-day breakdown of positive tests at COP26, covering those recorded using the specific codes for UK-based and international delegates.

PHS said the new report would cover this information in detail, providing a clearer view of how Covid-19 spread during the climate change conference and whether the enhanced testing regime worked as intended.

Police officers walk passed the Scottish Event Campus in Glasgow where Cop26 was held.

Every delegate attending COP26 had to provide evidence of a negative Covid-19 test result to gain entry to the campus, however some key figures such as Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti reported positive tests while attending the event.

PHS’ website describes the new report as providing: “the final findings on the impact of COP26 on Covid-19 infections and outcomes in Scotland.

"The data are sourced from an enhanced surveillance system set up to monitor the impact of COP26 on Covid-19 infections in Scotland and the established Covid-19 surveillance system from 15 October to 26 November 2021.”

In an earlier report, PHS said around four in every 1,000 people officially affiliated with the COP26 summit tested positive with lateral flow tests for Covid-19 during the conference.

This is in comparison to wider community transmission, estimated to be around 12 in every 1,000 people.

The report added 291 people infected with Covid-19 reported attending or supporting a COP26 event when they may have been potentially infectious.

