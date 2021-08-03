Covid Scotland: Nine new coronavirus deaths and 1,016 new cases

It brings the death toll under the daily measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – to 7,952.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The daily test positivity rate is 8.1 per cent, up from 6.5 per cent the previous day.

A total of 406 people were in hospital yesterday with recently confirmed Covid-19, with 61 patients in intensive care.

So far, 4,014,212 people have received the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination and 3,231,331 have received their second dose.

A message from the Editor:

The latest coronavirus cases in Scotland have been revealed.

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.